Walter David MasonBorn: November 9, 1943Died: May 5, 2020Walter David Mason, age 76 of Crystal Lake, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 5, 2020.He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 9, 1943, the son of the late Walter C. and Almera (nee Hicks) Mason.Walter worked in human resources and labor relations - a career that spanned over 40 years. He enjoyed sharing his many experiences and stories from his career that he was so passionate about, retiring from the GATX Corporation in 2012. Walter was an avid fisherman, loved to barbeque, and was a huge Ohio State fan who loved to cheer on his beloved Buckeyes. He had a passion for history, specifically the Civil War and was also a huge NASCAR fan.Walter was a devoted member and tireless volunteer for the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake. As a stroke survivor, Walter mentored recovering stroke patients at Northwestern Neuro Rehab in Crystal Lake and was also a member of the Patient Family Advisory Council at Northwestern Hospital in McHenry.Walter is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Karen (nee Merkl); his daughter Stephanie (Tom) Dycha; his daughter-in-law, Michelle Mason; his grandchildren; Kaylee, Natalie, Zachary, Peyton and Riley and his sister, Donna (Philip) Shearman.In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his son, John D. Mason.A memorial service will be planned and held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake, 461 Pierson Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014; or to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, 355 E. Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611.