Walter Franklin Rueff
Born: October 5, 1926; in Tower Hill, IL
Died: August 1, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Walter Franklin Rueff, 92
of Crystal Lake
Walter was born October 5, 1926 in Tower Hill, IL. He passed away peacefully August 1, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington.
Walter was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He had a kind, gentle soul with a warm smile and his greatest joy was being home with his family and shall be missed greatly. Walter was a mail carrier in Crystal Lake for many years. He was a custodian at Cary Junior High School.
Walter was a proud American. He was a WWII Veteran and a Veteran of the Korean War.
Walter is survived by his wife of 63 years, Brenda; children, Jim, Alan, and John Rueff, John (Judy) Fox, Paul Fox-Rueff, Debbie (Fred) Beelart, Timothy Rueff, and Tina (Rick) Griffith; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and siblings, Robert (Gladys) Rueff.
He was preceded in death by his son, David; brothers, John, Paul, and Kenneth; and sisters, Mary O'Reilly, and Reba Price.
A celebration of life will be held at 2pm Saturday, August 10 at the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake, 461 Pierson St, Crystal Lake.
Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019