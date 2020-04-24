Walter Freund Born: January 15, 1929 Died: April 15, 2020 Deacon Walter Freund, age 91, lifelong resident of McHenry, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his son and daughter's-in-law home in Emory. Walter was born on January 15, 1929, in McHenry, Illinois to the parentage of Walter John and Olive Gertrude Freund. He married Catherine Marie Wagner in Volo, Illinois in August 1949. His lifetime work was home construction and remodeling. Walter was ordained a Deacon in 1978, where he served in numerous parishes in the Rockford Diocese. Walter was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Emory. He was an Honorary Life member of Knights of Columbus and a life member of the Forresters. Survived by: Son: Mark Freund, and wife, Cynthia, of Emory, TX; Daughter: Mary Jayne (Freund) Bennett, and husband, John, of Dillingham, Alaska; Grandchildren: Adam Freund, and wife Kimberly, Noah Freund, and wife, Marlena, Dillon Bennett, and Max Bennett; Great-grandchildren: Andrew, Angelynn, Isabella, Charlie, Sophia, Matthew, Jacob, and Gabriel. Numerous other loving family and friends. Preceded by: Parents; Wife: Catherine in 2014; Daughter: Kimberly Freund in 1995; Siblings: Madeleine Bolger, Claire Moran, Roger Freund, Eugene Freund and Gerald Freund. Due to the corona virus quarantine, the interment and Mass of Resurrection will be held in Illinois in August. Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home of Emory, TX is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook may be signed for the family at www.wilsonorwoskyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 24, 2020.