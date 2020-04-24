Walter Freund
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Freund Born: January 15, 1929 Died: April 15, 2020 Deacon Walter Freund, age 91, lifelong resident of McHenry, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his son and daughter's-in-law home in Emory. Walter was born on January 15, 1929, in McHenry, Illinois to the parentage of Walter John and Olive Gertrude Freund. He married Catherine Marie Wagner in Volo, Illinois in August 1949. His lifetime work was home construction and remodeling. Walter was ordained a Deacon in 1978, where he served in numerous parishes in the Rockford Diocese. Walter was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Emory. He was an Honorary Life member of Knights of Columbus and a life member of the Forresters. Survived by: Son: Mark Freund, and wife, Cynthia, of Emory, TX; Daughter: Mary Jayne (Freund) Bennett, and husband, John, of Dillingham, Alaska; Grandchildren: Adam Freund, and wife Kimberly, Noah Freund, and wife, Marlena, Dillon Bennett, and Max Bennett; Great-grandchildren: Andrew, Angelynn, Isabella, Charlie, Sophia, Matthew, Jacob, and Gabriel. Numerous other loving family and friends. Preceded by: Parents; Wife: Catherine in 2014; Daughter: Kimberly Freund in 1995; Siblings: Madeleine Bolger, Claire Moran, Roger Freund, Eugene Freund and Gerald Freund. Due to the corona virus quarantine, the interment and Mass of Resurrection will be held in Illinois in August. Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home of Emory, TX is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook may be signed for the family at www.wilsonorwoskyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home - Emory
803 N. Texas St
Emory, TX 75440
(903) 473-3545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved