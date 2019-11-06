|
|
Walter Joe Price
Walter Joe Price, age 87, passed away peacefully October 22, 2019 in Hudson, Florida after a short, but hard fought fight with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Price (n e McNish), her children Jeff (Trudy) McNish, Cheryl McNish, Mike (Robin) McNish and Brad (Sheila) McNish. Joe is survived by his children Joe (Andrea) Price, Gina (Dave) Stilling, Kerri (Joe) VanHorn. HIs son, Mark Price, preceded him in death. He is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joe was a butcher most of his adult life with Spengel Meat Packing Company. After he retired, he worked in the pro shop at Pistakee Country Club. He loved to golf and he is now golfing with no pain with the great ones. He will be missed by many friends and acquaintenances he met through his years at Pistakee Country Club, bartending at local establishments, and his public service affiliations.
Joe and Sharon moved to Florida in March, 2019. He did not get a chance to fully enjoy a wonderful warm Winter, but he is at peace and he no longer has any pain. We will endure that awful winter for you Dad!
There will be a celebration of Joe's life on November, 16, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry, Illinois. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. with service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 6, 2019