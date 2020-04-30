Walter Nuss Born: February 16, 1932; in Chicago, IL Died: April 17, 2020; in Barrington, IL Walter (Wally) Nuss, age 88 of McHenry, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL. Wally was born in Chicago, February 16, 1932, the second oldest son of four, born to Alexander and Louise (Schulteis) Nuss. On January 9, 1954 he and his high school sweetheart, Leah Nuss (Andreoni), were married. Wally joined the United States Navy right out of high school and served during the Korean War. He was the proud owner of Wally's Bike Haven for 48 years and also retired from United Airlines after 50 years of service. Wally loved to interact with people at the bike shop, had a soft spot for the little kids, and enjoyed any time in the garden. Wally is survived by his loving children Marty (Leslie) Nuss of McHenry, IL, Theresa (Stacey) Hill of Cordova, TN, Daughter-in-law Amy (Brian) Nuss of McHenry, IL; his 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Leah, daughter, Cheryl Groh and son, Brian Nuss. Private family services were held on April 24, 2020 at Windridge Cemetery in Cary, IL. Arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry, www.colonialmchenry.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 30, 2020.