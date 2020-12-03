Walter P. Rich
Born: April 27, 1933; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 30, 2020; in Fox River Grove, IL
Walter P Rich aka Wally aka Richie, age 87 of Fox River Grove passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by many family members and friends.
Walter was born on April 27, 1933 in Chicago, IL.
He was preceded in death by his wife Roberta Rich (Pruscha) son Todd Rich, sisters Gloria Rich and Alice Reposh. Walter was survived by his sisters, Rita Maly (William) and Geraldine Canizzo(Joseph)Fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Wally was a patriotic serviceman, serving in the United State Army. He loved watching the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls in his free time.
Walter has lived in Fox River Grove for over 60 years and has been a volunteer at many local community organizations , The First Church Friday Food Truck, former board member at Little Angels Center in Elgin, Owner of Wally's Floor Service and a member of the Lions Club.
His warm smile and unconditional love will be greatly missed by all. Wally made everyone feel special and loved by him.
Visitation for Walter will be private due to the Covid19 Pandemic
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 10:30 at St. Peter and Paul Church located at 410 N First Street- Cary, IL
ALL ARE WELCOME but need to arrive 15-20 minutes early to register due to Covid 19 procedures.
******MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED IN CHURCH*****
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Church Friday Food Truck in Crystal Lake or The Disabled American Veterans
.