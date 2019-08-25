Northwest Herald Obituaries
Walter Victor Boutin

Walter Victor Boutin Obituary
Walter Victor Boutin

Born: April 12, 1939; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 22, 2019; in Fox Lake, IL

Walter Victor Boutin, 80, of Fox Lake, formerly of Johnsburg, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home. He was born in Chicago April 12, 1939, to the late Walter Robert and Elsie (nee Louda) Boutin.

A lithographer by trade, Walter served in the Air Force, and was an active member of Lutheran Church of All Saints. He earned his Masters Degree in 1991 from Lake Forest Graduate School.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian (nee Vaudrin); sons, Todd, Tim, and Troy Boutin; grandchildren, Christopher and Victoria Boutin; great-granddaughter, Vivica Boutin; and brother, Robert Boutin.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11 a.m., at Lutheran Church of All Saints, 5800 State Park Rd., Fox Lake, IL 60020. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Walter's name may be made to Lutheran Church of All Saints.

You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
