Waltraut E. Krueger Born: May 8, 1939 Died: April 1, 2020 Waltraut E. Krueger (nee Baar), age 80, of Spring Grove, IL, passed away on April 1, 2020 in Rotonda, FL. Beloved wife of Manfred Krueger of 60 years. Devoted mother to Richard (Anna) Krueger, Thomas Krueger, Valerie (Hector) Bouso. Loving Oma to Jacqueline, Carolyn, Larysa, Monika, and Kalyna. She was born May 8, 1939 in Germany, to the late Paul and Else Baar. She was married to Manfred Krueger on January 8, 1960. Waltraut loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. She will be missed by many.

