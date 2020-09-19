1/1
Wanda M. (McCoy) Ray
Wanda M. Ray (McCoy)

Born: February 17, 1929

Died: September 16, 2020

Wanda M. Ray (McCoy) age 91, of Del Webb's Sun City, Huntley formerly of Elmhurst, passed away September 16, 2020. She was born in Walnut, Mississippi on February 17, 1929 to Thomas and Thelma McCoy. Wanda was a former elementary teacher for the Elgin School District U46 with 35 years of teaching and a longtime member of Grace Bible Church in Elmhurst.

She is survived by her daughters, Camille (Patrick) Kaulen and Valerie (Todd) Spence; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Cohn, Patrick Jr. (Jennifer) Kaulen, Amanda Smith and Gary II (Diana) Smith; her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Barrett, Margot and Eric.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Carl RobertRay, her son Joseph M. Ray and her sister, Inez (Bill) Greenstadt.

Services will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted with Willow Funeral Home& Cremation Care in Algonquin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.willowfh.com.



Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
