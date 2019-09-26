|
|
Wanita Lucille Murphy
Born: October 3, 1934
Died:September 23, 2019
Wanita Lucille (Langhoff) Murphy, 84, of Woodstock IL, passed away peacefully at Central Dupage Hospital on September 23, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born October 3, 1934 to August and Mildred (Larkin) Langhoff in Bloomington, Illinois. On June 6, 1953 she married Albert Leroy Murphy in Edwardsville, IL.
She moved from Bloomington to the McHenry County area and worked for the Admiral Company in Harvard. In 1967 she moved to Woodstock. She was employed at the State Bank of Woodstock (Harris Bank) for 25 years before she retired in 2004.
Wanita enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved baking for family and friends and she was very crafty, always making a keepsake for someone special in her life. She loved to travel and if there was a slot machine in her sight, you would find her sitting in front of it.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Marilyn) Murphy of Frankfort, IL., daughters, Debbie (Steve) Gehrke of Woodstock and Rhonda (Tony) Miller of North Carolina; grandchildren, Steven (Olivia) Gehrke, Kyle (Angela) Glash, Jackie Gehrke (Jeff Gosselink), Matthew (Meredith) Murphy and Alison (Anthony) Tomlinson; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Michael, Connor, Kellen, Eliot, Gabriel, Aubree Ann and Kylar; a brother August Langhoff and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, her daughter Kimburly Ann Glash, her son-in-law, Dean Glash, her parents and sisters Nancy Sweet and Janice Bardell.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock. A private Memorial Service will be held on Monday, with interment services at the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to be used for a special memorial in honor of Wanita.
For more information, call the Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 26, 2019