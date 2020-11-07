1/1
Warren F. Hansen
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren F. Hansen

Born: April 26, 1938; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 4, 2020; in Huntley, IL

Warren F. Hansen, 82, of Huntley passed away late Wednesday evening November 4, 2020, at Northwestern Hospital in Huntley.

He was born April 26, 1938, in Chicago the son of Oliver and Edna (Haas) Hansen. Warren was an Army veteran serving from 1956-1959. On November 5, 1960, he married Judith Lohbauer at St. Joseph Church in Elgin. Warren was employed in the family business, Hansen Heating & Plumbing for 35 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntley. Warren was an avid Bears, Sox & Bulls fan.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith; children, Patricia (Lee) Marsh, Karen Hansen, and David (Sherry) Hansen; grandchildren, Jenna Marsh, Jessica (Colby) Brown, Joseph Susanke, Matthew (fiancé Emily Doerrfeld) Hansen, Miranda & Jacob Hansen; great-grandchildren, Harper Brown & Kinsley Hansen; and brother, Harold (Judy) Hansen.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 pm.

Public visitation will be held prior to the service from 2-4 PM at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., in Huntley.

In lieu of flower's memorial contributions in his name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Service
04:30 PM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. O'Connor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved