Warren F. Hansen
Born: April 26, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 4, 2020; in Huntley, IL
Warren F. Hansen, 82, of Huntley passed away late Wednesday evening November 4, 2020, at Northwestern Hospital in Huntley.
He was born April 26, 1938, in Chicago the son of Oliver and Edna (Haas) Hansen. Warren was an Army veteran serving from 1956-1959. On November 5, 1960, he married Judith Lohbauer at St. Joseph Church in Elgin. Warren was employed in the family business, Hansen Heating & Plumbing for 35 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntley. Warren was an avid Bears, Sox & Bulls fan.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith; children, Patricia (Lee) Marsh, Karen Hansen, and David (Sherry) Hansen; grandchildren, Jenna Marsh, Jessica (Colby) Brown, Joseph Susanke, Matthew (fiancé Emily Doerrfeld) Hansen, Miranda & Jacob Hansen; great-grandchildren, Harper Brown & Kinsley Hansen; and brother, Harold (Judy) Hansen.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 pm.
Public visitation will be held prior to the service from 2-4 PM at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., in Huntley.
In lieu of flower's memorial contributions in his name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com