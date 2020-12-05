Warren G. Kuetemeyer
Warren G. Kuetemeyer, passed away at his home in Arizona after a long battle with ALS. He was 86 years old. Born in Milwaukee, WI, Warren lived most of his adult life in Illinois having only recently moved to Arizona with his loving wife of sixteen years, Anita M. Kuetemeyer.
As a young man, Warren joined the U.S. Army in 1954 and completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He was then deployed with the 54th Engineer Battalion to Liepheim, Germany.
Warren went to the University of Wisconsin on the GI Bill and graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Soon after graduation he moved to Crystal Lake, IL where he married Dolly Kuetemeyer (deceased in 2000).
In the 1970s, Warren started Liberty Associates, Inc., an Executive Search firm specializing in the Computer Science Industry. His success lead to offices across the state. After retiring at the age of 50, he found a new passion for custom home building. Warren proved to be a natural with design, materials, and configuring beautiful spaces.
Remarried later in life, Warren and Anita shared a special love and bond. Together they honored and supported their blended family. They loved to travel and cherished those times together.
Warren leaves behind his daughters, Sherry Henning, Lorelei (Dan) Branda, Julie (Guy) McCarthy, Marie (Jeff) Gary, Valerie Phillips and Anita's children Stacy (Steven) Hall and Derrick Kopec. In addition, he leaves 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren along with his brother John Kuetemeyer.
Warren's wish was to postpone his Celebration of Life until next year in Crystal Lake, IL when all his family and friends can safely travel and gather. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be remembered for always helping those in need. He had a clever sense of humor and brought smiles and laughter to all those who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Warren Kuetemeyer to The ALS Association Arizona Chapter, 360 E. Coronado Rd. Suite 140, Phoenix, AZ 85004, www.alsaz.org
602-297-3800.