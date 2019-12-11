|
Wayne E. Karolczak
Born: August 27, 1939; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 7, 2019; in Milwaukee, WI
Wayne E. Karolczak, 80, of Harvard passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee.
He was born August 27, 1939 in Chicago the son of Edward and Bernice Carlsen Karolczak. He had been a resident of Harvard since 1971 and had been employed as an electrician with Gus Berthold Electric Co., Chicago before retiring.
He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harvard.
Surviving are his wife, Norma Marengo Karolczak whom he married on April 20, 1963, a daughter, Dawn (Joe) Huff, a brother, Dick (Angie) Karolczak, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harvard on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family.
For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 11, 2019