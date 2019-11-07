Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Wayne E. Rau


1965 - 2019
Wayne E. Rau Obituary
Wayne E. Rau

Born: February 15, 1965

Died: October 30, 2019

Wayne E. Rau, 54, of Crystal Lake passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on February 15, 1965 in Chicago, son of William and Irene (Jaehrig) Rau.

Wayne was a graduate of Palatine High School class of 1983. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy serving aboard the USS Enterprise. Wayne graduated from DeVry University in 1994 with an Associate's Degree in Electrontics. He received his MBA from Argosy University.

He had a personality that was bigger than life. Wayne was kind-hearted, caring and generous. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Survivors include his sister, Sherry (David) Steiner; nephew, Michael Steiner; Aunt Eleanore; and numerous cousins and friends.

A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, November 9 from 10:00 am until the time of a service at 11:30 am at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wayne's name can be made to at .

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
