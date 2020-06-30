Wayne Lisenby
Born: November 6, 1949
Died: June 27, 2020
Wayne Lisenby, 70, of Woodstock passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
He was born in Chicago Heights on November 6, 1949 to Fordyce and Dosia (Pass) Lisenby. He married Deb Shires on October 5, 1996.
Wayne worked for Peet Frate Line as a diesel mechanic. He also worked as an EMT Firefighter for Woodstock Fire and Rescue District.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years Deb Lisenby; step children, Jeff Miller and Lisa (Ken) Gammon; siblings, Roger (Liz) Lisenby and Evelyn (Mark) Karwoski; brother in law, Don Shires; sisters in law, Ellen (Randy) Giggard and Linda (Glen) Fitzsimmons.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin and Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave Woodstock. The Funeral Mass will be at 10 am on Thursday July 2, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. Suggested CDC guidelines will be strictly adhered to.
In lieu of flowers Masses would be appreciated or donations to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, Ill. 60601
For more information, call the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338 -1710; or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.