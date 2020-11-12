Wayne Ryther
Born: August 31, 1932
Died: November 7, 2020
Wayne Ryther, 88, of Crystal Lake, passed away November 7th, 2020.
He was born August 31st, 1932 in Pleasant Grove, Minnesota to Louis and Minnie (Tesch) Ryther. On December 11, 1954 he married Katharina Bleidner in Wiesbaden, Germany.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Michael) Dunal; grandchildren, Amanda, Allison and Alex Dunal; his sister-in-law, Lucy Ryther; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his brothers, William and Warren Ryther.
At 18 years old, he enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War, where he met his wife while stationed in Germany. Later, he retired as a pilot for United Airlines, but his love of airplanes was a constant throughout his life afterwards. He will be remembered for his selflessness and his steadfast love for his family. He was always there to help his friends and family, but never asked for anything in return. He found an extended family in his neighbors, Rebecca & Tom Klutts and their two children, whom he and his late wife cherished.
There will be a visitation from 10am to Noon on Saturday, November 14 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a service at Noon at the funeral home. Due to current restrictions, everyone attending is required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing while inside the funeral home with a maximum of 25 people at one time.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Pleasant Grove, Minnesota.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
.