Wayne Tronsen



Born: December 15, 1938; in Wonder Lake, IL



Died: February 24th, 2019; in McHenry, IL.



Wayne Tronsen, 80 of McHenry, IL., passed away Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at his home. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held Saturday, May 4th, at Kim and Patty's restaurant, 731 Ridgeview, McHenry from 3:00-5:00 pm.



Wayne was born on December 15, 1938 in Wonder Lake, IL to Orville and Virginia (Zinfars) Tronsen. On June 22nd, 1963, he married Merrilee Liptrot of McHenry, IL. and was married for 55 years. He owned and operated Arizona Sun in downtown McHenry for 10 years. Wayne proudly served his country and took pride in being a longstanding Army Veteran. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing and spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren.



Wayne is survived by his wife Merrilee, son Jeff and his wife Susan of Flossmoor, IL., daughter Amy of Mchenry, five grandchildren and his sister Helen Hunt of Prescott Valley, AZ. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dan. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2019