Wendell H. WeltzienBorn: December 15, 1924Died: March 19, 2020Wendell H. Weltzien of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on March 19, 2020. He was 95.Born in Elgin, IL in December 15, 1924. Mr. Weltzien lived in Huntley, IL for 67 years before moving to Mountain Home. After graduation from Huntley High School, he volunteered for the Army Air Force in March of 1943. While in service, he attended Michigan State University. Following a medical discharge, he attended Bryant & Stratten Business College in Chicago.With his Father, he operated the International Harvester Business in Huntley for 13 years. In 1956 he built and managed Bowl Hi Lanes and after selling this business in 1972, he retired for a short time. He next built the Weltzien Country Store with his Wife, Mary and Sister, Ann Gill. This business was sold in 1986 and Mr. Weltzien retired to Mountain Home.The Weltzien family is the oldest family in Huntley, having arrived from Germany in 1842. Members of the family first owned a farm on Coyne station road. The Family owned other companies that served the area until 1986.A member of the old Huntley Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a Park District Commissioner and was the oldest member of the Huntley American Legion Home, Post #673 having joined in 1944.Preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Esther (Spangard) Weltzien and His first wife, Mary Williams of Perdue, Saskatchewan, Canada who died in 1982. He is survived by his wife, Renate Kerski of Hamburg, Germany and Chicago, who he married in 1987. Other survivors include his children John and wife Angie, of Wellington, Florida, Scott of Naples, Florida, Sue and Husband Michael of Fort Worth, Texas and Russ and wife Tracey of Parrish, FL, grandchildren, Ashley Smidebush, Tyler Vonderheide, Stephanie Weltzien, Haley Weltzien, Hannah Weltzien, great-grandchildren, Arlo Smidebush and Alastair Smidebush, and his sister, Ann Gill-Arthur and Paul of Niles, IL.Mr. Weltzien was an avid collector of coins, stamps, toys and small collectibles and was a member of the Mountain Home Stamp Club. He enjoyed estate sales, auctions and garage sales. He was a member of the Mountain Home Lutheran Redeemer Church, 312 W North St, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Memorials may be sent to the church in his name.Due to the COVID-19 virus, the Memorial Service was delayed. It will be held on June 20 at the Lutheran Church in Mountain Home.