Wendy Sykes
Wendy Sykes

Wendy Sykes, 77, passed away June 13 at her home in Crystal Lake surrounded by family and loving friends. She is survived by her two sons, Bennet and Robert, and two brothers Bruce Walterman and Ray Larson.

Wendy was born in Santa Monica California coming to Illinois to attend Maine Township East High School. She moved to Sioux Falls South Dakota in 1981 beginning her own over the road trucking business. When she finally retired from that business, she owned 5 large Peterbilt trucks, 10 refrigerated trailers, and had several owner operators working for her.

Wendy was loved by her family and friends and owned the best laugh and a wonderful personality. She will be missed by many.

There will be a celebration of her life at her home at 3716 E. Crystal Lake Ave. in Crystal Lake on July 11th and 12th in the afternoon. On the 12th at 1:00 there will be a service also. All friends and family are welcome.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 4, 2020.
