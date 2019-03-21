Wilburn M. Isaacson



Born: October 25, 1925; in New Lisbon, WI



Died: March 18, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Wilburn M. "Ike" Isaacson, age 93, of McHenry, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Journey Care Hospice in Woodstock. Ike was born October 25, 1925 in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, the son of Wilburn and Anne (DeLappe) Isaacson. After graduating high school, Ike proudly served our country during World War II, serving in the United States Navy. On December 26, 1949, Ike married the former Gladys LaBorde in Washington.



Ike worked for Lakeland Construction for many years, retiring from Local Union 150, in 1990, on his 65th birthday. He enjoyed reading and gardening, and in his earlier years, he and Gladys loved to travel.



Ike is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Gladys Isaacson; children, Donna (Bill) Szekely, Susan Myers, and Karlene (Don) Schneider; grandchildren, Lisa (Chuck) Beake, Bill (Jennifer) Szekely, Jr., Stefanie (Jason) Shales, Renee (Robert) Madsen, and Shelly (Jeremy) Hedrick; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Hunter, Dakota, Emma, Ava, Jaiden, Hope, Hanna, Ethan, and Reagan. He is further survived by his sister, June Isaacson and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Ike was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen, Doris, Tom, Carl, Robert, John and infant grandson Jimmy.



In following with Ike's wishes, no formal services will be held at this time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Ike's name to Journey Care Hospice, 527 West South Street, Woodstock, IL 60098.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 21, 2019