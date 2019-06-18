Wilda May Wyman



Born: March 3, 1937; in Charleston, WV



Died: June 14, 2019; in Lincolnshire, IL



Wilda May Wyman, age 82, of Ingleside, passed away on June 14, 2019, at Warren Barr Lincolnshire. She was born on March 3, 1937, to Albert and Mary (Eppard) Marvitz in Charleston, WV. On November 15, 1951, Wilda married her sweetheart, Harry Thomas Wyman, Jr.



A homemaker, Wilda took caring for her home and family to another level. She was a talented cook, skilled baker, and mother extraordinaire. Everyone's mom, Wilda invited acquaintances in and made them feel like her home was their home. Her warm demeanor transcended into her role as grandmother and her pride grew each time she added another "great" in front of grandma. Wilda treasured all of her family, both by blood and by choice. Wilda was a professional nurturer and will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to be loved by her.



In her leisure time, she enjoyed tending her flower garden and crafts, especially knitting and crochet. Wilda was naturally talented in the arts and able to look at anything and create it without a pattern. Together, Wilda and Harry raised cockatiels and lovebirds.



She is survived by her children, George "Steven" (Deborah) Wyman, Bryan "Rocky" (Linda) Wyman, David Wyman, Laura Maze, Wilda "Sam" (Frank) Burns, Kathleen (Joel) Zank; 21 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren (and one on the way!); four great-great-grandchildren (and one on the way!); a sister, Margie; and a brother, Conrad.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry; her sons, Harry "Tom" Wyman III, and Daniel Wyman; her daughter, Donna; an infant son, Russell; her granddaughter, Alyssa; a brother, John; and a sister, Fran.



Friends and neighbors are invited to visit with Wilda's family on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. The Funeral Blessing will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Advocate Hospice by mail at Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515.



For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories on Wilda's Tribute Wall. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary