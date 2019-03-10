Northwest Herald Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PLAV (Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 188)
1304 Park St
McHenry, IL
View Map
Born: July 8, 1961

Died: February 28, 2019

William A. "Wilbur" Kucek, age 57, of McHenry, died unexpectedly at his home Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born in Evergreen Park to Gerald and Sandra (Singer) Kucek on July 8, 1961.

Wilbur was a wonderful father, brother, and a devoted son who affectionately cared for both of his parents as they grew older. He started Orion Fire Protection with his best friend, Eddy, out of a spare bedroom in his father's home. Their business quickly flourished and became the successful company it is today.

Wilbur loved everything Harley Davidson and proudly owned several cycles throughout his lifetime. Among other things, he was an avid reader. Wilbur was a dedicated Chicago sports fan, with the exception of the Sox of course, and was always cheering for the Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks.

Wilbur will be forever immortalized for his dry humor, sarcasm, and always having a quick comeback with his wit. They will also look back on their memories of his generosity and readiness to lend a hand to those in need.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Kirsten Kucek, his fond brother, Thomas (Patricia) Kucek; and his caring sister, Linda Kucek.

Wilbur is now at rest with his parents, and his best friend and business partner, Eddy Borter.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the PLAV (Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 188) at 1304 Park St, McHenry, IL 60050. The cremation rite was accorded privately.

For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials in Wilbur's name to the Polish Legion of American Veterans - USA at P.O. Box 19096 Cleveland, OH 44119 or to your favorite veteran sponsored non-profit.

Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. For information, please contact us at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for his family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
