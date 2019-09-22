|
William Anthony Mullen
Born: January 19, 1943; in Brownsville, MN
Died: September 5, 2019; in McHenry, IL
William Anthony Mullen "Bill" died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in McHenry, Illinois, surrounded by loved ones. Born January 19, 1943, in Brownsville, Minnesota, the youngest of John and Agnes Mullen's eleven children, Bill lived a singular life from modest beginnings.
After high school, Bill married Mary Mullen, his wife of 25 years, and moved from small-town Minnesota to Seattle in search of work. He found 39 years of it at United Airlines. Bill started by working on the ramp for UAL in Seattle, but it turned out Bill enjoyed flying and he was good at it, so he finished by captaining 747s on international flights out of Chicago. That supported Bill and Mary raising their kids in Illinois, with a focus on family activities and exploiting airline employee travel benefit fun to the fullest.
Upon retirement, Bill took pleasure in rotating through his various residences, making friends and spicing up neighborhoods everywhere he went, most recently McHenry, Illinois, Key Largo, Florida and Sun City, Arizona. Bill always had a joke at the ready, and wherever he sat was the fun table. He enjoyed a good and lively stroll, which could involve sharing six packs of cheap beer, relating dubious tales, swapping dirty jokes, puncturing Republican egos, and chatting up all and sundry as he passed. As for family and friends, when we got in a jam - and we know who we are - Bill was there to help. Bill was an unapologetic original. He will be missed.
Bill is survived by his four children - Joe (Dawn) Mullen, Doug (Laura) Mullen, Karen (Sal) Palazzolo and Kevin (Sara) Mullen; six grandchildren - Charlie, Sam, Rose, Gianna, Nathan and Connor; many loving relatives (including surviving sisters Pat and Bonnie as well as nephews and nieces too numerous to list here); and his partner Adele Petersen who was at his bedside when he passed.
Bill asked that no services be held. None were. Raise a drink and toast him; he'd like that. Do it again, he'd like it more. If you are inclined to make an additional gesture, do as he did - go out of your way and chat someone up, a neighbor or friend or family member. Or even open your wallet to them a bit, as he might have done.
Rest in peace, Billy boy. And until we meet again, may God hold you softly in the palm of his hand.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 22, 2019