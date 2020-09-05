William Acup



On Tuesday, August 25, 2020 William "Scott" Acup (60) passed away with his wife Amy by his side. He was born February 11, 1960, in Belvidere, IL to Charles and Juanita Acup. He was raised in the Union area for most of his life. He lived in Wisconsin, Texas, and North Carolina for the past several years. Scott's passion was driving truck, he started driving grain trucks and went on to driving semi's, he was known on the highway as "nervous wreck". When he was not driving, he loved to ride his motorcycle, enjoyed spending time with family and loved his grandkids. He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage every chance he got.



Scott was preceded in death by his father Charles and his mother Juanita and two brothers Terry and Keith (Tuna) Acup and his faithful dogs Jojo and Vegas. He is survived by his wife Amy, sisters Karen(Bob)Walsh, Tammy Marshall (Mike Bray), Sandi Zickuhr. Daughters Michelle Lively (Nate Koleno), Kristina Rayome and son Steven Rayome(Chelsea Berry). Scott had 6 grandchildren Joshua(Courtney) Shannon, Shelby, Rylee, Mikayla, William, Millie and great grandchild Liam. He had many nieces and nephews that adored him.



September 11, 2020 there will be a gathering at Claussen Tavern in Union, IL from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm in honor of Scott.



In lieu of flowers the family would like for you to donate to an area Animal Shelter in honor of Scott.





