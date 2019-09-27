|
William Baumgartner
Born: May 2, 1922; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 21, 2019; in Knoxville, TN
William "Bill" Baumgartner, 97, of McHenry, IL, passed away on September 21, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bill was born in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Sophie Baumgartner on May 2, 1922.
Bill is survived by his wife, Amelia J. Baumgartner of 75 years; children, William E. (Carol) Baumgartner, Susan (Daniel) Sansonetti; and grandchildren, Tim Baumgartner and Michael Sansonetti.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Peter Baumgartner.
Visitation will be held on October 5, 2019, from 10:00am until the time of his service at 12:30pm in the chapel at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. Burial will follow directly after the service at the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Bill's wife, Amelia Baumgartner.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 27, 2019