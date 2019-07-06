William Richard Buck



Born: January 24, 1928; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 29, 2019; Cary, IL



William Richard Buck, 91, of Algonquin, formerly of Hillside, passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born in Chicago on January 24, 1928, to William and Dorothy Buck (nee Leimann).



He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, his parents and a younger sister, Marjorie.



He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Glen) Warapius, Candis (Edward) Katzberg, Cheryl (Axel) Pilli, 7 grandchildren, Todd (Melissa), Jill (Steven), Philip (Michelle), Christopher (Shayna), Andrew (Brittany), Adam (Sarah), Alyssa (Erick), and 6 great grandchildren.



Bill became the man of the house at the age of 13 when his father, a Chicago police officer, was killed in the line of duty.



He was raised in the Christian faith, embraced Jesus Christ as Savior, and believed in the hope of the resurrection.



He met the love of his life, Elaine, in high school when they both volunteered as hall monitors. Stationed at opposite ends of the hallway they flirted by rolling a marble back and forth to one another. They were together for 74 years, 68 of those as husband and wife. Bill was kind and loving and a true gentleman. He was a volunteer fireman for many years and a life-long Chicago Blackhawk fan.



A celebration honoring Bill's life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St., Algonquin on Tuesday, July 9 at 2:00p.m. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1:30. Memorials in Bill's name may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Algonquin.



For information, please call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 6, 2019