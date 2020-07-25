William 'Skip' C. Marciniak
Born: December 31, 1955
Died: July 22, 2020
CRYSTAL LAKE – William "Skip" Carter Marciniak, 64, of Crystal Lake was ushered into heaven on July 22, 2020.
Bill was born on December 31, 1955 to Bill and Kathryn Marciniak. He grew up in Michigan City, IN where he played on the high school baseball and football teams. In 1976, he enlisted in the Marines where he served on active duty until leaving with an honorable discharge with the rank of sergeant in 1980. He received his associate degree in Electrical Engineering from Perdue University and attained his bachelor's degree in computer science from North Central College.
Bill was the loving husband to Kathleen (Brasie), father to Scott and Mark (Esther) Shenefelt, grandfather to Angel, Diana, Samuel and brother to Steve (Cheryl) Marciniak, Jack (Karen) Marciniak, Deb Sample, and Penny (Frank) Scalici.
His faith was important to him and sustained him during his battle with cancer. As a member of Harvest Bible Chapel in Crystal Lake, he enjoyed serving his Lord in many ways.
His family would say he was the kindest and most patient man they knew.
Bill was a lifelong Cubs fan and looks forward to meeting Ron Santo in heaven.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a service at 11:30 a.m. Due to current restrictions, there will be a limit of 50 people at one time, please also remember face coverings and social distancing.
Facebook Live service scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. on the Querhammer & Flagg Facebook page.
Interment will be in Crystal Lake Memorial Park with military honors.
Anyone planning on attending the service is requested to wear Cubs apparel.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harvest Bible Chapel, 800 Rohlwing Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 or Semper Fi Fund at semperfifund.org
.