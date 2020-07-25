1/1
William C. Marciniak
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William 'Skip' C. Marciniak

Born: December 31, 1955

Died: July 22, 2020

CRYSTAL LAKE – William "Skip" Carter Marciniak, 64, of Crystal Lake was ushered into heaven on July 22, 2020.

Bill was born on December 31, 1955 to Bill and Kathryn Marciniak. He grew up in Michigan City, IN where he played on the high school baseball and football teams. In 1976, he enlisted in the Marines where he served on active duty until leaving with an honorable discharge with the rank of sergeant in 1980. He received his associate degree in Electrical Engineering from Perdue University and attained his bachelor's degree in computer science from North Central College.

Bill was the loving husband to Kathleen (Brasie), father to Scott and Mark (Esther) Shenefelt, grandfather to Angel, Diana, Samuel and brother to Steve (Cheryl) Marciniak, Jack (Karen) Marciniak, Deb Sample, and Penny (Frank) Scalici.

His faith was important to him and sustained him during his battle with cancer. As a member of Harvest Bible Chapel in Crystal Lake, he enjoyed serving his Lord in many ways.

His family would say he was the kindest and most patient man they knew.

Bill was a lifelong Cubs fan and looks forward to meeting Ron Santo in heaven.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a service at 11:30 a.m. Due to current restrictions, there will be a limit of 50 people at one time, please also remember face coverings and social distancing.

Facebook Live service scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. on the Querhammer & Flagg Facebook page.

Interment will be in Crystal Lake Memorial Park with military honors.

Anyone planning on attending the service is requested to wear Cubs apparel.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harvest Bible Chapel, 800 Rohlwing Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 or Semper Fi Fund at semperfifund.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Service
11:30 AM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved