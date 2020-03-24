|
|
William Chris Schultz
Born: eptember 16, 1956; in Woodstock, IL
Died: March 19, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
William Chris Schultz, 63, of Woodstock died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Northwestern Hospital in Woodstock.
He was born in Woodstock on September 16, 1956 to George D. and Lorraine H. (Steadman) Schultz. He married Carol Prestley on March 22, 1980 in Richmond.
He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Woodstock. For 35 years he was a senior product manager at Bull Valley Ford in Woodstock. He was loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Schultz; a son Caleb (Becca) ; two daughters Carlee and Christi ; his mother, Lorraine ; a grandson Dean ; two sisters Beckie Schultz and Suzette (Michael) Schneider; brother in law Donald (Tricia) Prestley; also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A public memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Woodstock at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to be used for Dean's education would be appreciated.
For information, contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 24, 2020