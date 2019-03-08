William Clinton Brannam



Born: June 2, 1938; in Salem, KY



Died: March 7, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



William Clinton Brannam, age 80, of Woodstock, passed away March 7, 2019 in Woodstock.



He was born on June 2, 1938 in Salem, KY, to William Ralph and Martha (Sunderland) Brannam. He married the late Patricia (Perry) Brannam in 1960.



William loved his family and never met a stranger that after a short conversation didn't become a friend. He was social, kind and loving to all he met. He enjoyed going to the races to watch his family compete. A huge Chicago sports fan especially the Cubs. His favorite memories were fishing with his grandchildren and always had a garden with plenty of vegetables.



He is survived by his son, Thomas Brannam; granddaughters, Melissa Brannam and Heather Brannam; grandson, Thomas Brannam; great-granddaughter, Rosie; and great-grandson, Nolan; siblings, Golda (Clinton) Riley, William Monroe (Audrey) Brannam, Kay (Harold) Gorman and Ron (Rita) Brannam.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; sons, Joey and Robert Brannam; grandsons, Joey and Robert Brannam; and a brother, Mitchell Brannam.



A memorial gather will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00am until 12:00pm at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave, Woodstock, IL. Interment will be private.



For information call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 8, 2019