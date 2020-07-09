I am so sad that I didn't make it to DeKalb to have a beer with Bill. Oh my God this is so hard to accept. He was one of my favorite people that I've ever worked with ALWAYS a smile on his face. I miss our frequent conversations. And after he retired I regret that we didn't have a chance to hang out and chit chat like we did at work. Another regret is I never had a chance to hang out in the bug house to watch a Cub or Bear game. I will cherish the beers and the time I spent with him.



Joni it isn't often that you come across people that compliment each other better than you and Bill did! Myself I'm lucky to know you and have spent the time I did with Bill.



Randy Lindquist

Friend