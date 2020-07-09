1/1
William D. Burke
1951 - 2020
William D. Burke

Born: July 17, 1951

Died: July 1, 2020

William D. Burke, 68, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 1, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1951 to George and Dolores Burke in Belvidere, Illinois. Bill attended St. Mary School in Woodstock, and graduated from Marian Central Catholic High School in 1969. He was captain of the altar boys, held a paper route for six years, and was the caretaker for an elephant named Tuffy. After high school, he attended McHenry County College, eventually transferring to Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, graduating in 1977. Bill retired from Northern Illinois University in June of 2012.

He met Joni Mammen on January 8, 1982 and they married on October 15, 1983. He never forgot either anniversary. Six years later, Bill became a dad, welcoming Katrina Margaret "Katie" into his heart.

Bill is survived by his loving wife and daughter, Joni and Katie Burke; his mother, Dolores Burke; his siblings, Patrick (Wendy) Burke, Mary (Hank) Sugden, Monica (Rick) Hess and Richard (Leslie) Burke; sister-in-law, Marsha Burke; brother-in-law, Billy Verkin; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bill is preceded in death by his father, George Burke; his siblings, John Burke and Joanne Verkin; nephew, Tiimmy Burke; niece, Brigid Buzzard; and brother-in-law, Russel Mammen.

He was a friend to all, the life of the party and the kindest soul. He will be remembered for his laugh, his unwavering love of the Chicago Cubs and his happy demeanor.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell celebrating.  Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.

A gathering in the Burke's back yard and bughouse will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the William D. Burke Memorial Fund, addressed to the Burke Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
This is a shock. Not a day goes by that I dont think about Bill. So many memories and so many fun stories from working together for 22 years. This is gonna hurt for a while.
Ron Castenson
Coworker
July 8, 2020
Katie and Joni, I will miss Bill so much! All of us DHS girls affectionately referred to him as Papa Burke! Being part of your family since I met you, Katie, has been such a blessing for me! Bill was a big part of that. Love you both so much!
Christine McMillion
Friend
July 8, 2020
Bill, we will remember your great humor and kind smile forever. Thank you for always being a great friend! May God's great Peace comfort Joni and Caite during this time. With much love and affection, Julie &amp; Kevin Leahy
Julie & Kevin Leahy
Friend
July 7, 2020
I am so sad that I didn't make it to DeKalb to have a beer with Bill. Oh my God this is so hard to accept. He was one of my favorite people that I've ever worked with ALWAYS a smile on his face. I miss our frequent conversations. And after he retired I regret that we didn't have a chance to hang out and chit chat like we did at work. Another regret is I never had a chance to hang out in the bug house to watch a Cub or Bear game. I will cherish the beers and the time I spent with him.

Joni it isn't often that you come across people that compliment each other better than you and Bill did! Myself I'm lucky to know you and have spent the time I did with Bill.
Randy Lindquist
Friend
July 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Mike and Vicky Flugstad
Vicky Flugstad
Friend
July 7, 2020
Really sad to hear about Bill. He was a good guy and always fun to be with, made me laugh. Unfortunately, Marilyn and I cant attend the service due to another dead in the family. Marilyns nephew died this past weekend and we are waiting for more info on that. Hope to see you when we visit Bill and Chris sometime soon.
Bill Gliva
Friend
July 7, 2020
Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with you Joni & Katy. We will miss Billy terribly. We Shared a lifetime of laughs together. Billy was one of the good guys. Always had a smile and always made us laugh. Goodbye Dear friend . See you in the Bleachers Above. Love Tom & Debbie
Tom & Debbie Neumaier
Friend
July 7, 2020
Joni and Katie, We are So saddened to hear of Bill's passing. Please know that you are in our hearts and prayers.
Rich and Vicki Anderson
July 7, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Gordon
July 7, 2020
Cait and Joni

I am so sorry for this tremendous loss. Cait you always spoke of William that we all felt we knew him. I have all of you in my heart and will keep a candle lit. Sending you so much love, Claire (Gill) Fraze
Claire Fraze
Friend
July 7, 2020
Billy was a very good man.
I enjoyed him and the times we were able to be at your house. His smile and kind heart will be missed.
Joni and Kate you have our sincerest sympathy.
Lenny and Jane Hassel
Family
July 7, 2020
Our hearts are broken for you Kate,
Sending love from Dublin to you and your Mam
Laura Fitzgerald
July 7, 2020
Forever smiling bill. May you rest in peace. Pauline and Robbie foy xx
Pauline Foy
Friend
July 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steve and Kathy Helmich
July 6, 2020
Joni & Kati, we are speechless. Our hearts are broken alongside of everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing Bill. He was such a fun, loving, gentle soul. Our family has lost yet another shining star. Our deepest condolences!
Steve, Anita, Liz, Jr & Evie Hauer
Family
July 6, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
Pam and Tom Sullivan
Pam Sullivan
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
Always remembered and forever loved by your Irish Family, the Foys. X
Hannah Foy
Friend
July 6, 2020
Our sincere condolences to all of the Burke and Mammen family.
Sandi and Claude Sommerville
Friend
July 6, 2020
True spirit of fun, good friend to many. So lucky to be part of his circle.
Dan Linda May
July 6, 2020
Joni and family we send our deepest sympathies for your loss. Many hugs and prayers at this sad and difficult time.
Barb and Craig Godwin
Friend
July 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathy. Jane and Dave Smith
July 6, 2020
Joni, Katie, & Family: My thought & prayers are with you during these difficult times & the your loss of Bill!! My deepest condolences! Mike Barber
Mike Barber
Friend
July 6, 2020
Joni, Katie & Bills Family, My sincere deepest condolences to all! I was heartbroken to hear of Bills sudden passing! HUGS Love, Marla
Marla Newman
Friend
July 6, 2020
Dear Joni and Katie,
I am truly saddened and share your heartbreak at losing Bill. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. I hope your memories will bring you comfort and peace in the difficult days ahead.
Andrea Ciarniello
Friend
