William D. Etten
Born: February 11, 1964; in Woodstock, IL
Died: May 27, 2020; in Richmond, IL
William D. Etten, 56, of Richmond, died suddenly at home Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born February 11, 1964, in Woodstock, to William G. and the late Elaine (nee Freund) Etten.
A very athletic and active man, Bill enjoyed running 5ks, 10ks, participating in mud runs-especially with his children, and riding his Harley Davidson. He currently worked for Jabil Healthcare, Gurnee. Above all he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Kimberly (nee Jacques); children, Bailey Zielinski and Bryce, Brogan, and Brock Etten; granddaughter, Everly Zielinski; father, William G. Etten; sister, Nancy (Howard) Emery; and nephew and niece, Howard (Dawn) Emery and Amanda (Maks) Derylo.
In addition to his mother, Bill was preceded in death by his in-laws, Judy and Joe Jacques.
A celebration of Bill's life will be announced for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove, IL 60081.
You may leave online condolences for the family or check for service updates at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Born: February 11, 1964; in Woodstock, IL
Died: May 27, 2020; in Richmond, IL
William D. Etten, 56, of Richmond, died suddenly at home Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born February 11, 1964, in Woodstock, to William G. and the late Elaine (nee Freund) Etten.
A very athletic and active man, Bill enjoyed running 5ks, 10ks, participating in mud runs-especially with his children, and riding his Harley Davidson. He currently worked for Jabil Healthcare, Gurnee. Above all he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Kimberly (nee Jacques); children, Bailey Zielinski and Bryce, Brogan, and Brock Etten; granddaughter, Everly Zielinski; father, William G. Etten; sister, Nancy (Howard) Emery; and nephew and niece, Howard (Dawn) Emery and Amanda (Maks) Derylo.
In addition to his mother, Bill was preceded in death by his in-laws, Judy and Joe Jacques.
A celebration of Bill's life will be announced for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove, IL 60081.
You may leave online condolences for the family or check for service updates at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 30, 2020.