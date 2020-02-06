|
|
William Dennis Holzapfel
Born: November 21, 1996
Died: January 26, 2020
William Dennis Holzapfel (Billy), 23, of Lake in the Hills, Illinois passed away on January 26th, 2020. He was born November 21st, 1996 in Elk Grove Village, the son of William (Bill) and Lynnann (nee Hoggstrom) Holzapfel. He attended Huntley High School and graduated in 2015. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Operations and Information Management from Northern Illinois University in December 2019. Billy was an avid dirt biker as well as a proud brother and True Gentleman of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at NIU.
Billy's inexhaustible passion for motocross was instilled by his father, leading to numerous accomplishments in youth racing. He brought his "Braaap" spirit and close friendships forged on the track to every endeavor into adulthood. Billy's positivity and endearing sense of humor made him a stalwart friend to old and new acquaintances alike. He began a new career, combining his love of motocross with his skill in operations management at UFO Plastics in Elgin, Illinois, in January 2020.
Billy is survived by his parents Bill and Lynnann of Lake in the Hills; and his sister Shelby. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Rachel Hoggstrom, also of Lake in the Hills. He is survived by his uncle Phillip (Jae hui) Hoggstrom, cousins Mianna and Minnika; Uncle John (Jill) Holzapfel, cousins Nicole (second cousin James) and Andrew; Uncle Tom (Lisa) Holzapfel, cousins Samantha and Thomas; Aunt Liane (Jayson) Hunter, cousins Hailey and Kenzie. He is also survived by his motocross family, fraternity brothers, and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by grandfather Dennis Hoggstrom, grandfather William Holzapfel Sr., grandmother Joan Holzapfel, and uncle Robert Holzapfel.
Ride in Peace Billy, WFO...
Memorials in Williams name may be directed to NIU Foundation P.O. Box 746 or DeKalb, IL 60115 or darkhorselodge.org
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 6, 2020