1/1
William Dietz Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Dietz, Sr.

William Dietz, Sr., 91, of Harvard, died Thur. Dec. 3 surrounded by his loving family.

The son of Florence and Charles Dietz, he grew up on Belmont Ave. in Chicago. He attended Lane Tech High School where he enjoyed being on the swim team, earning many trophies.

He was very proud of his service to our country, serving as a Unit Sergeant in the Army in Korea. He came home to the love of his life, Evelyn Lippert, whom he married on Nov. 29, 1952 at St. Luke Church in Chicago. They built a house in Roselle where they raised three children: Teresa (John Gagnea), Bruce (Susan) and William Jr. (Paula) and in 1971 he bought a farm in Harvard.

Bill worked for Illinois Bell/AT&T throughout his career. He loved family, farming, working on projects, and fishing. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church serving on the property committee. He will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his three children, grandchildren: Laura Meyer (Kirk), David (Renee), and Rosemarie, 6 great grandchildren, and his brother Chuck (Arlene). He loved them all dearly.

He is preceded in death by his spouse Evelyn.

William's funeral will be Live Streamed at 11 AM Wed., Dec. 9 on Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvard, IL Facebook page.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved