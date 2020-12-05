William Dietz, Sr.
William Dietz, Sr., 91, of Harvard, died Thur. Dec. 3 surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Florence and Charles Dietz, he grew up on Belmont Ave. in Chicago. He attended Lane Tech High School where he enjoyed being on the swim team, earning many trophies.
He was very proud of his service to our country, serving as a Unit Sergeant in the Army in Korea. He came home to the love of his life, Evelyn Lippert, whom he married on Nov. 29, 1952 at St. Luke Church in Chicago. They built a house in Roselle where they raised three children: Teresa (John Gagnea), Bruce (Susan) and William Jr. (Paula) and in 1971 he bought a farm in Harvard.
Bill worked for Illinois Bell/AT&T throughout his career. He loved family, farming, working on projects, and fishing. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church serving on the property committee. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his three children, grandchildren: Laura Meyer (Kirk), David (Renee), and Rosemarie, 6 great grandchildren, and his brother Chuck (Arlene). He loved them all dearly.
He is preceded in death by his spouse Evelyn.
William's funeral will be Live Streamed at 11 AM Wed., Dec. 9 on Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvard, IL Facebook page.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net
.
Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.