William F. Mahon
1928 - 2020
William F. Mahon, Sr. Born: May 29, 1928 Died: April 9, 2020 William F. "Bill" Mahon, Sr., 91, a 62-year resident of Holiday Hills, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9th, 2020, at Journey Care Center in Barrington. He was born on May 29th, 1928, in Michigan to William and Anna (Lenhardt) Mahon. On May 1st, 1954, he married Mary Ann Rachwalski of Chicago. Bill was a natural charmer with a gift for conversation who enjoyed going bowling and playing softball in his youth. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a proud grandfather of three. Bill's devotion to his family and friends was unprecedented. He will be sorely missed by all who came to know him. During his life, he was an active member of the Holiday Hills Men's Athletic Club, an assistant baseball coach for the Island Lake Little League team, and a long-time member of the Lithographer's Club of Chicago. Following retirement, he enjoyed sitting outside and listening to Chicago Cubs games. Bill is survived by his wife, Mary, of 65 years, their children, Deborah Mahon, William (the late Shirlee) Mahon, Jr., and Julia (Casey) Bosowski, three grandchildren, Matthew Mahon, Benjamin and Rebecca Bosowski, and his brother Frank Mahon. He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest brother, Joseph Notaro. Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com where friends and loved ones may share memories of Bill on his tribute wall.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 15, 2020.
