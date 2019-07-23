William F. Paris



Born: August 17, 1932



Died: July 18, 2019



William "Bill" F. Paris, of CrystalLake, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born on August 17, 1932 in Peoria, IL to the late Carl and Frances (nee Hershenbach) Paris.



William was a proud veteran of the United States Army.



He was a skilled steel-mill worker for over 30 years. He loved being outdoors, he especially enjoyed gardening and fishing with his sons and grandsons. Above all, he loved being with his family.



William will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 64 years, Renee (nee Ohlhaber), with whom he was united in marriage on January 15, 1955; loving children, Dawn (Steve) Tenney, William H. (Karen),Joseph (Peggy), Penny and Daniel Paris; grandchildren, Joy (Mike), Sabrina,William D. (Amanda), Brittany (Tyler), Nicole (Jeff), Heather (John), Telly (Laurie), Tina, Adam (Soledad), Tyler and Morgan (Tanner); 9 great-grandchildren; and by his sister, Joanne Forbes.



He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Patricia Gilliand.



Services and interment for William willbe privately held.



Published in the Northwest Herald on July 23, 2019