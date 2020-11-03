William G. Vanderstraeten
Born: August 24, 1940; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 28, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
William G. Vanderstraeten, 80, of Woodstock passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home in Woodstock.
He was born August 24, 1940 in Chicago to Gustave and Joan (Jespersen) Vanderstraeten. Bill was a graduate of Woodstock Community High School class of 1958. He attended and graduated from California State University, Fullerton and went on to work for The Boeing Company for many years. He had resided in California until moving back to Woodstock, where he met his dear friend, Sandy Brown. He enjoyed playing golf, and was an avid sports fan, cheering for the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. He and Sandy enjoyed spending the winter in Florida. He was loved and will be missed by those that knew him.
He is survived by his friend Sandy Brown; two sons, Wade (Penny) Vanderstraeten and Todd (Kim) Vanderstraeten; a brother, Robert (Gail) Vanderstraeten; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Karen.
A private gathering is being planned for a later date.
For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com
.