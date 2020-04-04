|
William galllagher
Pat was born to Martin & Sylvia Gallagher on August 1, 1969 in Belvidere, IL. He grew up in Marengo, IL and was the youngest of 5 siblings. Pat graduated Marengo Community High School in 1987 and went on to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and graduated 1991. While at SIU he met the love of his life, Lori (Smith) Gallagher and on November 13, 1993 Pat & Lori were married; they now have 3 beautiful girls, Haley, Emily, and Maddie. Pat wore many hats during his career, he started as an Airframe Mechanic for Delta, then later moved on to Boise Cascade/Office Max /Office Depot as a Logistics specialist. His latest position was at Alpine Supply Chain Solutions as their Strategic Supply Chain Engineer. Pat had an infectious passion for every job that came his way. Beyond being a workaholic, Pat loved spending every minute with Family and Friends. He loved to travel, grill, golf and be outdoors. His true passion was his family. He loved all his girls more than life itself. His presence will be heavily missed among so many who loved and cherished him.
Pat is survived by his wife Lori (Smith) Gallagher, his daughters Haley, Emily, & Maddie, his Mother Sylvia Gallagher, Brothers Tim (Suzie) Gallagher, David (Bridget) Gallagher, Sister Kathi (Tim Randels) Gallagher, Mother in Law Sharon Smith, Father in Law Larry (Brenda Risley) Smith, Brother in Law Mike (Sandy) Smith, along with many nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces, and countless cousins.
He is preceded in death by his Father Martin Gallagher and his brother Stephen Gallagher.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 847-289-8054 for further details
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 4, 2020