William H. Lieberum
Born: April 28, 1948; in Brookville, PA
Died: April 8, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
William "Bill" H. Lieberum, age 71, passed away April 8, 2020 in Woodstock with his loving family by his side.
He was born on April 28, 1948 in Brookville, PA to Howard and Jean Eleanor (Cyphert) Lieberum. He married Carol (Jensen) on April 20, 1996.
Bill joined the Navy at 17 years old and was stationed in Long Beach, CA for 6 years. He then worked for Com Ed and Transmatic Transmission. Bill was a member of the McHenry County Amateur Radio Club for many years. He enjoyed hiking, camping with his family and fishing with his grandchildren. Bill loved the Lord and spread the good news of Jesus.
He is survived by his wife Carol, children, Amanda (John) Stubblefield, Johana (Phil) Bukowski and Tabitha (Chris) Goins; step-children, Patrick Thomas, Michael (Ericka) Thomas and Jennifer Elliott; grandchildren, Dannette, Halie, Jeremy, Zachary, Natasha, Trevor, Nate, Kyle, Jonathan, Charles and Quinton; sisters, Connie Klingensmith, Wilma (Rick) Slater, Lisa Aaron and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Ed Klingensmith and nephew Anthony Klingensmith.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Woodstock Free Methodist Church as well as AAUB Church in Franklin, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woodstock Free Methodist Church 934 N Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098.
For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020