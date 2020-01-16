|
William H. Yung
Born: July 29, 1928; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 13, 2020; in McHenry, IL
William H. Yung, age 91, of McHenry, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 29, 1928 in Chicago to William H. Sr. and Anna Yung. William moved with his family to rural McHenry County in the 1940's. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving from 1955 to 1957.
William met his future wife, Barbara Johnson, at a wedding they both attended, and they later married on October 3, 1953 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Long Lake. He farmed until 1970 and then worked for the McHenry Farm Service delivering feed and grain for 15 years. In 1985, he joined St. John the Baptist School as a maintenance engineer for 15+ years.
Always on the go, William and Barbara enjoyed trips to Branson, MO, and loved to go to the stock car races in Lake Geneva to watch their son-in-law race Car 88. They also attended Special Olympics events with their son, John. Favorite pastimes included doing jig saw puzzles and tending to his vegetable garden.
Survivors include two children, John Yung of McHenry and Carol Ann (Rick) Corso of McHenry; two grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Bray and Melissa (Brent) Farmer; six great grandchildren, Kylie and Elena Farmer, Patrick, Dakota, Skyler, and Gabriel Bray.
William was preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife, Barbara Ann Yung on Dec. 9, 2012.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the funeral home, with visitation from 9:30 a.m until the time of service.
Interment will be in Cedarvale Cemetery, Solon Mills.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials to Pioneer Center.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 16, 2020