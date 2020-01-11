|
William Ignatius Caldwell Jr.
William Ignatius Caldwell Jr. -- father, lawyer, White Sox, Bears and Blackhawks fan -- died Monday, January 6th, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona where he was visiting his daughter Katie and her family. He was 77.
Though he was born and partly grew up in St. Patrick's Parish on the South Side of Chicago, Bill was mostly a lifelong resident of Woodstock, Illinois, where he practiced law at the firm eventually named Caldwell, Berner, and Caldwell, co-founded by his father William I. Caldwell Sr. He joined the firm after graduating from Loyola University's law school in 1967, and became a partner alongside his brother, the Hon. Michael Caldwell, who survives him. Along with his brother and partners James Berner, Jeffrey Rouhandeh, and Sandy Kerrick, Bill kept the firm alive and flourishing for more than 50 years, until his retirement in the summer of 2019.
Bill was proud to call himself a "country" or "small-town" lawyer who welcomed anyone who needed legal counsel or advice. He was always willing to see someone who wandered in off the street without an appointment and represented countless clients pro-bono. He worked closely with and donated to the non-profit Prairie State Legal Services, which in 2004 honored Caldwell, Berner & Caldwell for its pro-bono work. In 2018, Prairie State Legal Services gave Bill a lifetime achievement award, making special note of the hours Bill spent helping self-represented litigants.
From 1999 to 2003, Bill served as a trustee on the City of Woodstock Public Library Board, where he was instrumental in helping to pass a $5.2 million public referendum that financed a major library expansion, which Bill also helped guide. When it was completed in 2001, the project doubled the building's size to 43,000 square feet and included a new audio-visual room and a new reading room. After stepping down from the board, he remained a staunch supporter of the library as a regular reader, donor, and first in line at library book sales.
When he first moved back to Woodstock after law school, Bill joined a small ad-hoc committee that organized a public referendum to establish the Woodstock Rescue Squad, giving the community an official public ambulance service. He later served on the board of the Memorial Hospital for McHenry County from 1971 through 1978, acting for the last two years as board president.
On August 20th, 1966, he married Margaret (Schalke) Caldwell at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard, and together in Bull Valley, they raised four children: Laura, Katie, Matthew, and Christine. All of the children graduated from Marian Central High School, Bill's alma mater. He was a member of Marian's first graduating class and was its first homecoming king. An enthusiastic booster, he served as a JV football coach and scout while his son Matt played for the team, and never missed a game, school play, or band concert of any of his children.
Sometimes known to close friends and family as Willy, his accomplishments might reflect his capacity for enthusiasm, but they reveal only part of his story. Where Bill was the distinguished attorney-at-law, Willy was the imp -- demonstrating his booing skills for a TV news crew at Wrigley Field, or shellacking Buffalo "chips" to plaques and giving them as gifts and awards of sorts, complete with a poem or limerick he wrote especially for the recipient.
William I. Caldwell was born September 10, 1942 in Chicago to William I. and Margaret (Murphy) Caldwell. He graduated from Marian Central High School in Woodstock, Illinois, in 1960, from Marquette University in Milwaukee with a BA in 1964, and from Loyola University Law School in 1967 with a JD. He wed Margaret (Schalke) Caldwell on August 20, 1966, and they were married for 25 years. He was a devoted father, doting grandfather, and determined lifelong Chicago sports fan.
He is survived by his children Laura Caldwell of Chicago; Katie (T.J.) Caldwell Kuhn of Surprise, Arizona; Matthew William (Meredith Holt) Caldwell of Portland, Oregon; and Christine (Daniel) Caldwell Smith of Frisco, Texas; his brother, Michael (Kathleen) Caldwell of Woodstock; six grandchildren, Maggie, Molly, Mia, Grace, Evan, and Nolan; his former wife Margaret of Milwaukie, Oregon; five adoring nieces and nephews, and a Soldier Field-sized phalanx of close friends, legal colleagues and former clients who already feel his absence keenly.
Memorial services will be at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16th, at the Bull Valley Country Club, 1311 Club Road, in Woodstock, Illinois. What brought Bill most joy, was spending time with the people he loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you do the same.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 11, 2020