Born: December 28, 1960

Died: December 26, 2019

William J. Cramer, 58 of Huntley, passed December 26, 2019

Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, with final visitation at 12:30 and Mass at 1:30 at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.

William was born December 28, 1960 in Park Forest, Illinois the son of James and Rosemary Cramer. On May 15, 1993 he married Stephanie Gehman. He owned and operated a full scale contract furniture installation and project management business. Bill was dedicated to his work and the customers he served. He enjoyed golf and fishing with his boys, manicuring his lawn and making a big Sunday breakfast for the family. He was a great craftsman. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Cramer of 26 years, his sons, Cody, Ryan and Adam Cramer, by his brothers, James (Barbara) Cramer, Mark Cramer with nephew Eric and by his sister Suzanne (Jon) Cordes. He is also survived by his father in law, mother in law, many brothers and sister in laws, and nieces and nephews on Stephanie's side. He was preceded in death by his parents.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
