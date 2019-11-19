|
|
William J. Gitzke
William J. Gitzke, of Cary, Father, husband, brother, soldier, firefighter, William G. "Bill" Gitzke passed away peacefully in his home at age 76 surrounded by loved ones. Bill was born in his home to Pete and Jane Gitzke, on West Main Street. Cary was his forever home. He attended Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin. He went on to attend the electronics and technology program at DeVry University in Chicago. Soon after, Bill was drafted into the army in 1965, stationed overseas in Germany until returned home in 1967. After returning from the army, he married his wife of 52 years, Carol (Helms) Gitzke. Together they raised daughter Shelly Van Anrooy and son William "Billy" (Kelly) Gitzke. Known as "Pops", he is loved and honored by his 7 grandchildren, Brenna and Chase Van Anrooy, Katelyn, Samantha, Grace, Billy and Joey Gitzke. Survived by sister Linda (Gary) Verdung and many relatives on both sides of the family. He owned and operated G Communications. Aside from his business, he dedicated 51 years to Cary Fire Protection District, retiring as Deputy Chief. However, being a firefighter was not just a career to Bill, it was his life-long passion. He always went above and beyond the call. Bill was known and well respected throughout the county for his knowledge of communications. Furthermore, he was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church where he attended school and served as an alter boy. His faith was of utmost importance to him. Pops spent his retirement years ubering a van full of grandchildren and candy. However, the uber service didn't end at the grandchildren neither did the candy. While he always put his family first, there wasn?t a person out there he wouldn't have helped. KSI321.
Visitation at Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd. Cary, IL on Wednesday November 20th from 4-8 pm. Firefighter walk through will occur at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will follow November 21st 1030 am at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 410 N First St, Cary, IL. Interment at St. John's Cemetery Fox River Grove, IL.
Please omit flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cary Fire Fighters' Association or Ss. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019