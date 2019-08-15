|
|
William J. Mayer
Born: March 8, 1944; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 12, 2019; in Twin Lakes, WI
William J. "Bill" Mayer, age 75, of Twin Lakes, WI, passed away on Monday morning, August 12, 2019 at his home.
William was born in Chicago, IL on March 8, 1944 to William Bilsley and Mary L. Mills. As a young child he was adopted by James H. Mayer. Bill was united in marriage to Yvonne M. "Bonnie" Carlson at St. John's Catholic Church in Twin Lakes on September 25, 1982. Bill moved to Twin Lakes from Chicago, IL in the early 1970's.
Bill was devoted to his family. He worked at St. Joseph's Home in Chicago, IL, Catholic Charities as a case aide, as a counselor at Boys Town in Omaha, Nebraska from 1965 to 1970, Uhlich as a child care supervisor and a child care worker at Larkin. Bill changed careers and became a licensed stationary engineer at Centegra Hospital in McHenry, IL for 28 years.
Bill enjoyed camping, boating and family was very important to him.
Bill is survived by: his wife, Yvonne "Bonnie"; 4 children, Deanna (Daniel) Jarnigo of Silver Lake, WI, Christopher (Heather) Diedrich of Cherry Valley, IL, Michael (Dawn) Diedrich of Twin Lakes, WI and Karolyn (Michael) Gaughan of Johnsburg, IL; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers and sisters, James (Debbie) Mayer of Belleville, IL, Donald (Barbara) Mayer of North Carolina, Kathleen (John) Sparks of Park Forest, IL, Margaret (Bill) Lilly of Chicago, IL, Jeanne (Harold) Powers of St. John's Indiana and Mike (Susan) Mayer of Huntley, IL.
Bill was preceded in death by: His fathers, William Bilsley and James Mayer, mother Mary Mayer and a brother Thomas Mayer, his grandparents and aunts and uncles.
The Mayer Family will receive friends from 4 to 8PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will continue from 10:00AM on Monday until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. John's Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, WI. Following cremation, Bill will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery. Memorial remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 375 Bishops Way Suite 220, Brookfield, WI 53005. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is serving the Mayer Family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 15, 2019