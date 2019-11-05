|
William J. Ritter
On November 2nd, the universe lost a kind, humorous, and gentle man. William J. Ritter, age 81, left this world in peace with nothing left unsaid.
Fun-loving husband of 59 years to Kathy, beloved father of Kelly and Scott Swanson, Michael and Kim Ritter, Brian and Brandi Ritter, Kathy Ritter, wonderful Papa to 10 adoring grandchildren, brother of the late Eileen, the late Margie, Carol and Rosie (Randy) Howell, brother-in-law to Don (Gloria) Finco, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was a runner all his life, a lover of chocolate, crosswords puzzles and a Rob Roy enjoyed at his Northwoods cottage. A diehard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, who could recall any stat from 1950 to today with precision. He didn't dislike many things, except for slow drivers in the left lane and people who whispered. Bill Ritter was the best part of our day and truly one of a kind.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to Mass in the Narthex. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia: Heart of Mercy. For more information, visit www.misericordia.com.
Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin is assisting the family with arrangements. (847) 458-1700 or online condolences may be directed to the family at willowfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 5, 2019