William John Desmond
William John Desmond, of Woodstock, passed away at the age of 91.
Bill was born in Woodstock on November 4th, 1928, the son of William W. Desmond and Magdalena Desmond (nee Dimmel) He married Anne Slavin on June 14, 1952.
For many years he lived among us and leaves a noble example of faithful service and honest endeavor. His warm Irish heart was full of love for his family and friends, and he was grateful for the many blessings of his life.
He attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated in 1946 from St. Mary's High School. He attended Loyola University of Chicago earning a Bachelor of Business degree in 1951.
After college he was immediately called to serve his country as a U.S. Marine, stationed at the San Francisco Depot of Supplies for his 2 years of duty.
He worked for 36 years as the Director of Purchasing for Coilcraft, Inc. of Cary, IL.
Bill served his community on the Zoning Board of Appeals, Woodstock Liquor Commission, Democratic Precinct Committeeman, the McHenry County Grand Jury, Parish Council President, and was a member of the Chicago Purchasing Agents Association. He also sang with the St. Mary's choir for many years.
He is preceded in death by his 5 siblings, Arthur Desmond, Donald Desmond, Dorothy Gaulke, Eleanor Logman, and Marguerite Desmond.
He is survived by his loving wife Anne, his 3 sons, William H. Desmond (Kristine) of Waukesha, WI, Timothy Desmond (Sally) of Westlake Village, CA, and David Desmond of Fontana, WI. He is further survived by 5 grandchildren, William G. Desmond (Sarahjeet Singh) of Scottsdale, AZ, Margaret Desmond (Pancho Lewis) of London, UK, Samuel Desmond (Emily) of Seattle, WA, Claire Desmond (Adam Raty) of Oakland, CA, and Jane Desmond of Sitka, Alaska.
Funeral services are pending. Arrangements are being handled by Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home. Please see their website at www.slmcfh.com
for further details.
Memorials may be made to the Guest House, Inc., 1601 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orin, MI 48360
For information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com
