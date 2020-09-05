William John PavinBorn: November 28, 1934Died: September 2, 2020William John Pavin, "Bill", 85 of Marco Island, FL passed away September 2, 2020. He was born November 28, 1934 to William Pavin and Mary Bihun in Chicago. He graduated from St. Mel high school and went on to receive an executive MBA from the University of Notre Dame. He celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage with Georgia Ann Northrop.Bill's legacy lives on through his loving wife Georgia Ann and his beloved children, Mary Alice (Gregory) Tourdot, Elizabeth Pavin, Georgia (Thomas) Emma, Dianna (Steven) Falter, William M (Cinnamon) Pavin, JoAnne (Sean) Wilhelmi, his cherished 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Joanne Bujan, Madelyn (Sal) Catanese, George (Kathleen) Pavin, Daniel (Donna) Pavin, brother-in-law Charles (Karen) Northrop and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law William Wayne Northrop. He was a successful business owner for over forty years. He was a devoted Knight of Columbus and a faithful follower of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Chicago Cubbies. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army Special Forces. His true joy was golfing with his wife and sharing his life experiences with his kids and grandchildren. He shared his culinary talents with his Sir Knights at San Marco Church in Marco Island.He was a Godly man who adored his children and wanted the best for them. Bill was a blessing to everyone that knew him.The funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 9, at 10:30am at Saints Peter and Paul church, 410 N First St., Cary, IL 60013. Due to Covid-19 the service will be semi-private with limited space. Please email attendance request to JoAnne jpwilhelmi@hotmail.com. A mandatory sign in begins at 10am.A memorial mass will be held at San Marco Church in Marco Island, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Knights of Columbus or Saint Vincent de Paul Society.