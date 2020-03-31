Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
More Obituaries for William Hatfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph Hatfield


1959 - 2020
William Joseph Hatfield Obituary
William Joseph Hatfield

Born: July 15, 1959; in Joliet, IL

Died: March 26, 2020; in McHenry, IL

William Joseph Hatfield, age 60, of McHenry, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Thursday, March 26, 2020. William was born July 15, 1959, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Richard P. and Betty L. (nee Cassem) Hatfield. On December 3, 1988, William married the love of his life, Deborah Graves in Joliet, Illinois.

William worked in the newspaper industry, in circulation and district management, for over 40 years. He was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. William liked to spend his time reading books, and cooking on the grill, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

William is survived by his loving wife: Deborah Hatfield of McHenry; sons: Brent (fiancée Jamie Smolinski) Hatfield of Schaumburg and Zach Hatfield of McHenry; mother: Betty Lou Hatfield; his brothers: Richard Hatfield of Joliet, IL, Gregory (LuAnn) Hatfield of New Lenox, IL, and Michael (Donna) Hatfield of Garden Ridge, TX. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Sharon Graves; sisters-in-law: Cindy (Butch) Bradley of Washington, IL and Kim (Jerry) Brzezniak of Lockport, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hatfield, and father-in-law, Carl Graves.

Private family service and interment at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions May Be Directed To The Hatfield Family, c/o Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050.

For more information, please call 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
