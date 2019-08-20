|
William K. Hahn
Born: May 21, 1925; in Union, IL
Died: August 17, 2019; in McHenry, IL
William K. Hahn, 94, of Woodstock, was called home to be forever with his Lord, on August 17, 2019, in McHenry with his family by his side.
Bill was born in Union, Illinois on May 21, 1925, to William F. and Clara J. (Wilkins) Hahn. He married Helga Bluemel on July 9, 1954. During most of his working years he was the foreman at the old Guardian Electric, that used to be located at the corner of Lake Avenue and Hwy 47, retiring in 1991. He was a decades-long member of St John's Lutheran Church, in Union.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helga; his daughter, Karen; his son Christopher; two grandsons, Frank Bowman and John Bowman; his youngest brother, Jim (Sue) Hahn, many nephews and nieces as well as brothers in law, and sisters in law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister; two brothers; and three nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the St. John's Lutheran Church, 6821 Main Street, Union Illinois from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Memorial Service.
Memorials may be made to St. John?s Lutheran Church.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 20, 2019