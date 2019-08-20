Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William K. Hahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William K. Hahn Obituary
William K. Hahn

Born: May 21, 1925; in Union, IL

Died: August 17, 2019; in McHenry, IL

William K. Hahn, 94, of Woodstock, was called home to be forever with his Lord, on August 17, 2019, in McHenry with his family by his side.

Bill was born in Union, Illinois on May 21, 1925, to William F. and Clara J. (Wilkins) Hahn. He married Helga Bluemel on July 9, 1954. During most of his working years he was the foreman at the old Guardian Electric, that used to be located at the corner of Lake Avenue and Hwy 47, retiring in 1991. He was a decades-long member of St John's Lutheran Church, in Union.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helga; his daughter, Karen; his son Christopher; two grandsons, Frank Bowman and John Bowman; his youngest brother, Jim (Sue) Hahn, many nephews and nieces as well as brothers in law, and sisters in law.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister; two brothers; and three nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the St. John's Lutheran Church, 6821 Main Street, Union Illinois from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Memorial Service.

Memorials may be made to St. John?s Lutheran Church.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.