Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
William Kenneth Berry


1936 - 2019
William Kenneth Berry Obituary
William Kenneth Berry

Born: August 2, 1936

Died: August 18, 2019

William Kenneth Berry, 83, of Harvard died on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines, IL.

He was born August 2, 1936, in Cypress Inn, TN; the son of the late Irvin and Margaret (Rhodes) Berry. William enjoyed collecting coins and Elvis Memorabilia. He loved watching the Cubs games.

On August 22, 1964, William married Dorothy Hollister in Crystal Lake, IL.

Survivors include his wife Dorothy; their children Pamela, Rick, and Matthew Berry; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Cecil, Tom, and Kathy.

Visitation will be 12-1:20 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 1:20 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock, IL.

Flowers and any donations should be sent to the family.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
