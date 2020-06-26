William Lagerhausen
Born: May 19, 1932
Died: June 24, 2020
William "Bill" Lagerhausen, age 88, passed away peacefully June 24, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born May 19, 1932 to Marvin and Ruth (Bade) Lagerhausen. He married the love of his life Peggy Thornton February 6, 1965.
His early years were spent on his family's truck farm in Bensenville and later on their dairy farm in Woodstock.
He graduated from Woodstock High School and was drafted into the Army where he served during the Korean War. After serving, he spent his time playing basketball and softball, where he was instrumental in starting the Woodstock fast pitch softball league. One of his best memories was when his team won the Chicago Metro Tournament. He also enjoyed golfing and following high school and college basketball. He was a diehard Cubs fan. You could also find him in the mornings at McDonalds with friends. He worked as a painter and decorator. His biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family. He loved traveling especially to Florida with his three children and later with the grandchildren. He was an 18 year master mason of St. Mark's Lodge #63. He also belonged to the V.F.W., farm bureau and was a 4-H leader for over 45 years.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Peggy (Thornton) Lagerhausen and his three children; Tim (Lacey), Rick (Beth) and Pam (Keith), ten grandchildren; Morgen (Aaron), Reilly, Bridget (Austyn), Mikaela, Colin, Kyle, Laura, A.J., Luke and Sydney, four great-grandchildren; Mason, Waylon, Jameson and Valorie, his brother Marvin (Marlenen) Lagerhausen, sister Mary Payne, sister-in-law Marion and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Bob, Henry and Walter.
Burial will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00am at McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery 11301 US 14 Frontage Rd Woodstock IL 60098.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to McHenry County Shrine Club 789 McHenry Ave. Woodstock IL 60098. The money will go to the Shriner's Children Hospital.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.